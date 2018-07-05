Logo


NATIONAL NURSES WEEK-HONORING THE 44,000 REGISTERED NURSES IN KENTUCKY

on 05/07/2018 |

It’s National Nurses Week (May 6-12), and folks around the state are honoring Kentucky’s 44 thousand registered nurses. President of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses Jennifer Doyle explains that nursing is a profession that requires unique skills and dedication. She says nurses often are not given credit for their hours of education and training.

      Jennifer Doyle

Doyle explains that nurses are truly on the front lines of care, and well positioned to assess and help address chronic health-care problems such as the opioid epidemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurses in Kentucky earn on average 61-thousand dollars a year. But a recent WalletHub survey ranked Kentucky 41st on its list of best states for nurses to work.

The American Nurses Association has developed resources to help nurses identify and manage patients battling addiction. Doyle explains that includes educating patients on the proper use of medication for pain management, as well as non-drug alternatives.

      Jennifer Doyle

National Nurses Week concludes on May 12th, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

 

 

 

