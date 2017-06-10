NATIONAL STATS ESTIMATE 1 IN 8 WOMEN ARE AT RISK FOR DEVELOPING BREAST CANCER

on 10/06/2017 |

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In Kentucky, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women. Breast cancer awareness is this week’s focus of the 52 Weeks of public health campaign from the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH).

Screening does not prevent breast cancer, but early detection increases the likelihood of successful treatment and potential to be cancer-free. Breast cancer screening is done through clinical breast exams and mammography. In addition, women should conduct self-examinations monthly to identify any changes that might require clinical examination.

Often, an abnormal mammogram is the only way to detect breast cancer. As the disease develops, warning signs may appear and could include a new lump, thickening or swelling in the breast or armpit, irritation/inflammation or dimpling/orange peel appearance of the skin. Changes in size/shape/color of the breast or breast pain could point to a potential problem.

There are risk factors that do contribute to breast cancer in women and they include having an immediate family member who has been diagnosed with breast cancer prior to menopause, personal history of breast problem, being overweight as well as long-term hormone replacement or oral contraceptive use.

National statistics estimate 1 in 8 women are at risk for developing breast cancer during their lifetime. Since 1991, the Kentucky Women’s Cancer Screening Program (KWCSP) has performed over 318,228 screening mammograms, identifying at least 2,418 invasive breast cancers. KWCSP provides breast and cervical screening as well as follow-up services, education, outreach, quality assurance and surveillance services. Since 2002, the KWCSP has referred more than 5,385 patients to the Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services Breast and Cervical Cancer Treatment Program for cancer treatment services. KWCSP services are available around the state via the local health departments.