NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD RELEASES MORE DETAILS ON PLANE CRASH IN BARREN COUNTY

on 11/26/2017

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Federal investigators say a single-engine plane went through a series of erratic turns followed by a sharp dive before it crashed in Barren County, Kentucky earlier this month, killing all four people aboard.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the preliminary findings from the National Transportation Safety Board also indicated there was heavy cloud cover in the area, and that the pilot did not have an instrument-flight rating and did not get a weather briefing before taking off from Union City, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.

Those killed in the crash were attorney Scott T. Foster, the plane’s owner; and his 15-year-old son, Noah; dentist Kyle P. Stewart; and attorney and Somerset police chaplain Doug Whitaker.

The NTSB found the plane nosedived after a series of turns about an hour into the flight.

