Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NATL CENTER FOR MISSING & EXPLOITED CHILDREN: MISSING TEENS COULD BE IN KENTUCKY,

on 01/18/2018 |

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office (Tennessee) are asking for the public’s help to locate 2 missing children.

Kayla, 17, and her sister Brooke, 14, went missing from Springfield, Tennessee on January 12, 2018. Brooke has red hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. Kayla has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds.

The children may be in Missouri or Kentucky. If you have seen Kayla or Brooke or have any information about where they may be, you are asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) of the Robertson County Sheriff Office at 615-384-4911.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NATL CENTER FOR MISSING & EXPLOITED CHILDREN: MISSING TEENS COULD BE IN KENTUCKY,”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

RODNEY POPP

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
30°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 01/18 0%
High 31° / Low 17°
Clear
Clear
Friday 01/19 0%
High 43° / Low 28°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 01/20 10%
High 47° / Low 38°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.