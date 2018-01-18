NATL CENTER FOR MISSING & EXPLOITED CHILDREN: MISSING TEENS COULD BE IN KENTUCKY,

on 01/18/2018 |

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office (Tennessee) are asking for the public’s help to locate 2 missing children.

Kayla, 17, and her sister Brooke, 14, went missing from Springfield, Tennessee on January 12, 2018. Brooke has red hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. Kayla has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds.

The children may be in Missouri or Kentucky. If you have seen Kayla or Brooke or have any information about where they may be, you are asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) of the Robertson County Sheriff Office at 615-384-4911.