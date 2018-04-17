NCMEC: MISSING TEEN LAST SEEN IN KENTUCKY

on 04/17/2018 |

040718Missing Person BOLO

Live PD on the A&E network featured missing child, Amabel Felix on Friday night. Amabel, 15, has been missing since March 15, 2018 and is believed to be with her step-father, Daniel York, 50.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is also searching for Amabel’s mother, who went missing in November 2016.

According to Palm Beach Sherriff’s Office the last time Rosselys Félix Hernández, 31, was seen was the end of November of 2016 at her Jupiter, Florida home. Rosselys vanished leaving behind 3 children, including 15 year-old Amabel, her oldest. The children were being taken care of by their step-father, Daniel York. Shortly after Rosselys vanished, Daniel moved the family to Kentucky.

Daniel and the children lived together in Kentucky until February of 2018 when Family Services took custody of all 3 children.

According to Kentucky State Police, Amabel Félix went missing from her foster home in Monticello, Kentucky on March 15, 2018. It is believed that Amabel may be in the company of 50 year-old Daniel York. Daniel may be driving a White Mitsubishi Outlander or possibly a grayish or dark colored Pontiac G6.

There is a felony warrant for Daniel out of Kentucky.

Amabel is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Daniel is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and long blonde hair.

Rosselys is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Palm Beach Sherriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Rosselys or her disappearance to call Detective Ultsh at 561-644-7398. (PBSO Press Release attached)

If you have information of have seen Amabel or Daniel you are asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or Kentucky State Police at 1-606-878-6622.