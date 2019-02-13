NEAL ARRESTED FOR PILLS

on 02/13/2019 |

On Thursday, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Elm Hill Drive for a suspicious vehicle complaint.

Officer Trevor Morrison located and made contact with the vehicle and that is when the passenger of the vehicle, Johnathan Neal fled on foot before being apprehended. Officer Morrison conducted a search of Neal and located Gabapentin Pills on his person.

Johnathan Neal of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree, Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree—Drug Unspecified, Giving Officer False Identifying Information.

The arrest was made by Officer Trevor Morrison