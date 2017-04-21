Neal Ben Hawks 86 of the Finney community of Barren County died Thursday, April 20, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Barren County, the son of the late W.P. Hawks and Katie Haynes Hawks. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Green Hawks.

Neal was a retired custodian for South Green St. Elementary School and was a member of the Hanging Fork Baptist Church at Finney. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by a daughter Katie Wells (Freddie) of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Emilee Dixon (David) and Bronson Wells (Fiancée Shelbie Lyon) of Glasgow; 3 great grandchildren Noah, Isaac and Julianne Dixon; a brother Donald Hawks (Rebecca) of Finney and several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2pm Sunday, April 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Henderson Cemetery at Finney with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will begin at 3pm Saturday at the funeral home.