on 07/03/2018 |

Neal Ellis Dennison, age 37, of Horse Cave, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018, at The Medical Center at Caverna. He was a native of Hart County, a graduate of Caverna High School, a press operator at Bowling Green Metal Forming and enjoyed spending time with all his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mineva Dennison; his maternal grandparents, Armeda & Orville Burd; his paternal grandparents, Margaret & Cortland Dennison; one uncle, Ellis Dennison; and one aunt, Patricia Barron.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica London Dennison, of Horse Cave; one daughter, Haleigh Dennison, of Horse Cave; his father, Ed Dennison (Rose), of Bonnieville; one sister, Allison Dennison (Tracy), of Horse Cave; one nephew, Drew Rhodes, of Horse Cave; maternal step-grandmother, Juanita Shelton of Hodgenville; three uncles, Deward Burd of Florida, Michael Dennison (Annette) of Lebanon, KY, and Paul Barron, of Cave City; along with sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and many family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, the 6th, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday until time of service.

Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com