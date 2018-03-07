Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Neal Ellis Dennison

on 07/03/2018 |

Neal Ellis Dennison, age 37, of Horse Cave, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018, at The Medical Center at Caverna.  He was a native of Hart County, a graduate of Caverna High School,  a press operator at Bowling Green Metal Forming and enjoyed spending time with all his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mineva Dennison; his maternal grandparents, Armeda & Orville Burd; his paternal grandparents, Margaret & Cortland Dennison; one uncle, Ellis Dennison; and one aunt, Patricia Barron.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica London Dennison, of Horse Cave; one daughter, Haleigh Dennison, of Horse Cave; his father, Ed Dennison (Rose), of Bonnieville; one sister, Allison Dennison (Tracy), of Horse Cave; one nephew, Drew Rhodes, of Horse Cave;  maternal step-grandmother, Juanita Shelton of Hodgenville; three uncles, Deward Burd of Florida, Michael Dennison (Annette) of Lebanon, KY, and Paul Barron, of Cave City; along with sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and many family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, the 6th, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday until time of service.

Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Neal Ellis Dennison”

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

SHERRY PERRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory

Issued:
2:29 PM CDT on July 03, 2018
Expires:
8:00 PM CDT on July 04, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
85°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/03 20%
High 92° / Low 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 07/04 20%
High 96° / Low 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/05 20%
High 94° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Tue 03

Annual Concert on the Square

July 3 @ 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.