NEIL “PAPA” TEMPLETON

on 10/19/2017 |

Neil ” Papa ” Templeman age 73, of the Monroe Community in Hart County, passed away Wednesday October 18, 2017 at his residence.  A native of Hart County He was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed fishing and hunting .

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, George Templeman and Myrtle Rich Templeman, one brother, Pete Templeman and by two sisters, Rosalee Templeman and Faye Templeman Hensley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janie Pedigo Templeman of Monroe

His son, Chris Templeman and his fiance’ Melissa House of Hardyville

His daughter, Michelle Templeman Martin of Horse Cave

Five grandchildren, Christian, Jamie, Tiffany, Michael and Johnathan.

Four sisters and two brothers and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday October 20, 2017 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Hiseville Cemetery, Barren County ,KY.

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday October 20, 2017.

