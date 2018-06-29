Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Nelda Bernice Prather

on 06/29/2018 |

Nelda Bernice Prather, age 89, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, June 28, 2018, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Cave City Church of God.

She was the daughter of the late Franklin Kerr and the late Dorothy Norris Byrns Kerr and wife of the late James O. Prather Sr.  Also precededing her in death were two sons, Richard Lee Puckett, Jackie Dale Prather, two brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandy Johnson and husband Lawrence, Horse Cave, KY, Lana Jo Carroll and husband Harold, Munfordville, KY; four sons, Donald Lee Prather and wife Linda, Napoleon, OH, James O. Prather, Jr. and wife Nelda, Montpelier, OH, Roy F. Prather and wife Sharon, Louisville, KY, David  R. Prather, Munfordville, KY; 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 36 great-great-grandchildren

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday,  July 3, 2018 in the chapel of Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will be at Cub Run Cemetery, Cub Run, KY. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Sunday, July 1, 2018, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Monday, July 2, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Nelda Bernice Prather”

Please Leave a Reply

DOUBLE YOUR FUN WITH 2 PARKS IN 1 AT BEECH BEND PARK AND SPLASH LAGOON!

LISTEN TO WCLU RADIO FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO BEECH BEND!

Contest runs 6/23-6/30, one winner per household, tickets must be picked up by July 14th.

 


Person of the Day

HAZEL WHEELER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
87°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 06/30 10%
High 93° / Low 73°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/01 40%
High 91° / Low 72°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/02 20%
High 89° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Sat 30

Cave Country Lions Club Collecting Used Glasses

June 30 @ 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

VBS at Salem Baptist Church

June 30 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave City Celebration

June 30 @ 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Sat 30

Tube, Tune and BBQ

June 30 @ 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Tue 03

Annual Concert on the Square

July 3 @ 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.