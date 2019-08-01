on 01/08/2019 |

Nelda Eaton Strode, 82 of Austin, KY passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab Center in Bowling Green, KY.

She was born October 22, 1936 in Tracy, KY to the late Floyd Eaton and Eva Todd Eaton. She married the late Frank Strode on November 20, 1954 in Macon County TN,.

She was retired from Dollar General Corporation and was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter Jennifer Stinson and husband David Lee of Scottsville, KY, one son John Strode and wife Christie of Bowling Green, KY, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive.

n addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by one sister Betty Ritter and two brothers, Carl and Bobby Eaton.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Union #1 Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00am-8:00pm Thursday, January 10, 2019 and after 7:30am until time of funeral service Friday, January 11, 2019. Memorials are suggested to the Union #1 Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery and can be made at the funeral home.