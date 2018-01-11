Nelda J. Armes Massey, 85, of Roundhill passed away at 2:44 AM Wednesday Oct. 31, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Butler County native was a homemaker and a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late James Silas Armes and Ora Dalton Armes. She was preceded in death by a brother, Marion Armes; and five sisters, Dorothy Dalton, Joyce Hayes, Idella Phelps, Eva Simpson and Nola Jean Higgs.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cub Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday, 9 AM-8 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday.
Surviving are three daughters, Cynthia Stewart, and Betty Stewart (Fonzo) both of Roundhill and Kathy Mitchell (Ken) of Bowling Green; two sons, Charles Massey (Patty) of Big Reedy and Melvin Massey of Roundhill; a sister, Ada Howell (Mickey) of Louisville; a brother, Ronnie Armes (Barbara) of Roundhill; seven grandchildren, Scott Stewart, Darren Stewart, Stephanie Keown, Amy Chipman, Wesley Stewart, Kris Mitchell and Kyle Massey; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
No Responses to “NELDA J ARMES MASSEY”