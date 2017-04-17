Nelda O. Moore 92 of Glasgow died Monday, April 17, 2017 at her home. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Sam and Hallie Wisdom Jones. Mrs. Moore was retired from Sorensen Manufacturing Co. and was a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Eugene Moore; a daughter-in-law Sharon Moore of Glasgow; granddaughter Kayce Moore-Woods and husband Josh of Glasgow; grandson Kerry E. Moore and wife Melanie of Glasgow; great-granddaughters Emma Rae and Josey Claire Moore; 2 sisters Jane Hunt and Rosemary Thomas both of Glasgow; 1 brother Bill Jones and wife Margaret of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Gary Eugene Moore; two sisters Ailene Chambers and Clarene Jones and two brothers Wendell and Wilbur Jones.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 20th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and Thursday morning until services.