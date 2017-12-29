on 12/29/2017 |

Nelda Pitcock Barnes, 89, of Tompkinsville passed away Thursday, December 28 at Diversicare in Glasgow.

She was born March 20, 1928 in Monroe County, KY to the late Benton Pitcock and Rachel Thompson Pitcock. She was a homemaker and a member of Athens Baptist Church. She was united in marriage on May 1, 1947 to Dewey Barnes who preceded her in death on December 30, 2009.

She is survived by two sons: J. T. Barnes, Paul Barnes and wife Wilma all of Glasgow, one daughter: Anita Riley of Tompkinsville, four grandchildren: Kelly Rich, Dr. Shane Riley, Brandi Markham, Brooke Barnes, six great grandchildren: Ryder Rich, Nolin Markham, Rhett Rich, Harris Markham, Josephine Markham and Emma Riley.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one grandson: Kirk Page, seven siblings, four brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Saturday and after 8:00 AM on Sunday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Athens Baptist Church.