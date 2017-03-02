NELL YOUNG MAYES (UPDATED)

Nell Young Mayes, age 85, of the Lone Star Ridge community of Metcalfe County, died February 28, 2017, at her residence.

Born May 10, 1931 in Edmonton, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Rissie Ellen Froedge and Hugh Carlos Young, and the widow of the late Roy Clemons Mayes.

She was a housewife and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two daughters, Carletta (Darrell) Price, Woodburn and Libby (Jerry) Blythe, Edmonton; five grandchildren, Angelia Blythe, Jeff (Ashley) Blythe, Chris (Courtney) Price, Julie (Kenny) Shirley, and Kelli (Gabe) Brown; and twelve great-grandchildren, Summer Shirley, Hannah Brown, Wyatt Blythe, Carson Brown, Julya Shirley, Anna Grace Blythe, Lily Kate Blythe, J R Brown, Tinsley Price, Lucy Blythe, Max Price, and Beau Blythe.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mayes Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 3, 2017 from 12:00-8:00 PM and on Saturday after 8:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to T J Samson Hospice.