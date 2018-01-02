on 02/01/2018 |

Nellesa Downing Grinestaff, 83, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away Wednesday January 31, 2018 at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY.

She was born August 17, 1934 in Flippin, Kentucky to the late Victor Roy Downing and Elma Frasier Downing. She was a retired school teacher for Monroe County Board of Education, and a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church.

She was united in marriage on June 10, 1956 to Glen Ray Grinestaff who proceeded her in death on August 30, 2008.

She is survived by daughter: Deborah Davis and husband Scott of Tompkinsville, two grandchildren: Jonathan Davis of Gamaliel, Natalie Davis Copass and husband Cody of Tompkinsville, Sister-in-law: Nina Downing of Indiana, one nephew: Don Downing, one niece: Tina Downing Curry, several great nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she was proceeded in death by two brothers: Donald Downing and Kenneth Downing.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 3 at 11:00 AM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel, KY with burial to follow in the Neal Cemetery at Flippin.

Visitation will be Friday, February 2 from 3:00 PM till 8:00 PM and after 7:30 AM on Saturday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Neal Cemetery or Thomas Grinestaff Cemetery.