NELLIE NASON

on 01/01/2018

Nellie Nason, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, December 29th, while in the company of family members, at Signature Health Care in Tompkinsville, KY.

Nellie was born in El Reno, OK on February 19, 1939, a daughter of the late Ovie (Comstock) and Hubert Allen. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by son, Marty Nason, brothers, LeRoy & James Allen, sisters, Dorothy Hucek & Lilly Pateerson & 3 Grandchildren.

Nellie is survived by

a daughter, Sherry, wife of Ronnie Hamilton, of Tompkinsville, KY.

four sons Richard, husband of Deborah Nason, of Edmonton, KY; Randy, husband of Katherine Nason, of Tompkinsville, KY; Curtis, husband of Connie Nason, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; Dennis Nason, of Tompkinsville, KY, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral Service 1 PM Tuesday, January 2nd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tompkinsville, with Priesthood of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints officiating. Interment at Old Mt. Herman, KY.

 

Visitation, Monday, January 1st, after 5 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Tuesday after 10 AM untill service time at the church.

Donations suggested to Children’s Research in Salt Lake City.

