Nettie B. Cross Wood, 94, of Tompkinsville, passed away Thursday, December 22 at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

She was born April 3, 1922 in Clay County, TN to the late Everett Cross and Belle Asberry Cross. She was operator of Wood’s Grocery in Flippin Community, a homemaker and a member of Flippin Church of Christ.

She is survived by one son: Billy C. Wood of Tompkinsville, three daughters: Laura Butram of Red Boiling Spgs, Ara Belle Casteel and Wanda G. Hurt both of Glasgow, 11 grandchildren: Tammy Faye Jones, Larry Dale Butram, Amanda Michelle Hostetler, Charles Dillon Wood, Emily Joy Hurt, Kelly Hurt, Kacey Hurt, Krista Nicole Pedigo, Eric Reagan, Holly Sturgen and Michael Casteel, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Charles R. Wood, Sr., one son: Charles R. Wood, Jr., four brothers: Raymond, Jim, John Henry and William Hiram Cross, four sisters: Lucy Likens, Lura Hutchison, Inez Trobaugh and Nellie Grace Cross, one grandson Patrick Casteel and one great grandson: Matthew Casteel.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 24 at 11:00 AM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Neal Cemetery at Flippin.

Visitation will be after 3:00 PM on Friday and after 7:30 AM on Saturday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Neal Cemetery.