NEVADA HERBERT VINCENT

on 01/31/2018 |

Nevada Herbert Vincent, age 80, of Big Clifty, KY departed this life on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at his residence.  The Edmonson County native was born on February 16, 1937 to the late Willie Jefferson and Sylva White Vincent.  He was married to Janice Logsdon Vincent, who preceded him in death. 

Nevada retired as a press operator from Englehard Chemical, and was a member of Vincent Church. 

He leaves to honor his memory, two daughters, Lynn Mourgos and Michelle R. Embry (Tim) both of Big Clifty; one grandson, Dustin Bond of Big Clifty and one brother Billy L. Vincent (Wilma) of Brownsville. 

 

Funeral services for Nevada Herbert Vincent will be at 2 pm, Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 – 8 pm, Saturday, February 3, 2018, 10 am –  2 pm, Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

