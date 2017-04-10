Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NEW ADDITION ADDED TO THE HART COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

on 10/04/2017 |

Hart County Sheriff Boston Hensley is pleased to introduce a recent addition to the Sheriff’s Office: Deputy John Warnock and canine partner, Deputy JoeJoe. Sheriff Hensley believes that this highly qualified team will be an important asset to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Warnock, a native of Virginia Beach, VA, came to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2016 after retiring from the U.S. Army. He began his military service in 1989 and served until 1996, after which he entered the law enforcement field and became a certified SWAT and training officer in North Carolina from 1997 to 2003. After 9/11, Deputy Warnock returned to active duty in the U.S. Army and completed two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. During his army career, he completed his B.S. Degree in Liberal Arts, and Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice and received a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service in Iraq. Upon retirement, Deputy Warnock, his wife of 17 years, Lillian, and their children, Brianna and Tyler made Hart County their home.

Deputy JoeJoe, a Labrador retriever, was born in 2015 at the ALPHA Canine Kennels, LLC in Russell Springs, Kentucky and is certified in narcotics, tracking and article searches. Deputies Warnock and JoeJoe are certified NNPDA. JoeJoe resides with Warnock family.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NEW ADDITION ADDED TO THE HART COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JACOB DELK

Jacob Delk

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
60°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/04 0%
High 82° / Low 56°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/05 10%
High 83° / Low 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 10/06 10%
High 85° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.