NEW ADDITION ADDED TO THE HART COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

on 10/04/2017 |

Hart County Sheriff Boston Hensley is pleased to introduce a recent addition to the Sheriff’s Office: Deputy John Warnock and canine partner, Deputy JoeJoe. Sheriff Hensley believes that this highly qualified team will be an important asset to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Warnock, a native of Virginia Beach, VA, came to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2016 after retiring from the U.S. Army. He began his military service in 1989 and served until 1996, after which he entered the law enforcement field and became a certified SWAT and training officer in North Carolina from 1997 to 2003. After 9/11, Deputy Warnock returned to active duty in the U.S. Army and completed two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. During his army career, he completed his B.S. Degree in Liberal Arts, and Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice and received a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service in Iraq. Upon retirement, Deputy Warnock, his wife of 17 years, Lillian, and their children, Brianna and Tyler made Hart County their home.