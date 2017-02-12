Logo


NEW ALIGNMENT OF KY 98 COMING TO ALLEN COUNTY IN 2018

on 12/02/2017

A project to improve a section of KY 98 in Durham Springs in Allen County is set to begin. Signs will be put in place and land clearing will begin as early as this week. A new alignment of KY 98 will be created from approximately mile point 3.1 near Durham Springs Road to mile point 4.5 near Stewart Road.

 

The new route is about a mile in length and will feature a straighter route to improve safety over the current route which feature multiple curves. The project was awarded to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC on November 3, 2017 in the amount of $2.9 million. The new route is expected to open to traffic in fall of 2018.

