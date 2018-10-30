NEW AMBULANCE SERVICE STRUCTURE PASSES FIRST READING

on 10/30/2018 |

The Barren-Metcalfe Ambulance Board approved the first reading of the proposed new bylaws drafted by Director, Charlie O’Neal. The proposed changes include TJ Samson taking on more responsobility of the deficit, settling the dispute between this body and the Barren County Taxing District.

O’Neal says, as for the unpaid bills leftover from the dispute between the taxing district and the board, no decision has been made as to how those funds will be generated. In addition, the structure of the board will change to having three represenatives for Barren County, two representatives for TJ Samson, and one representative for Metcalfe County.