Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NEW AMBULANCE SERVICE STRUCTURE PASSES FIRST READING

on 10/30/2018 |

The Barren-Metcalfe Ambulance Board approved the first reading of the proposed new bylaws drafted by Director, Charlie O’Neal. The proposed changes include TJ Samson taking on more responsobility of the deficit, settling the dispute between this body and the Barren County Taxing District.

      103018oneal

O’Neal says, as for the unpaid bills leftover from the dispute between the taxing district and the board, no decision has been made as to how those funds will be generated. In addition, the structure of the board will change to having three represenatives for Barren County, two representatives for TJ Samson, and one representative for Metcalfe County.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NEW AMBULANCE SERVICE STRUCTURE PASSES FIRST READING”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

GLEA GIBSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:34 AM CDT on October 30, 2018
Expires:
7:00 AM CDT on November 02, 2018
Clear
Currently
55°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/30 0%
High 72° / Low 58°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/31 60%
High 71° / Low 60°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Rain
Thursday 11/01 100%
High 62° / Low 44°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.