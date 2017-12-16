NEW APP MAKES IT EASIER TO NOTIFY KSP OF ACCIDENTS AND CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

on 12/16/2017 |

Citizens can contribute to highway safety by calling KSP toll-free at: (1-800-222-5555). Citizens can call to confidentially report impair drivers or any criminal activity. You may also download the free KSP mobile phone app. The app provides quick, direct access to KSP including weather, road and traffic information as well as text, voice and photo tip capabilities to report criminal behavior. The app is available for IPhone, IPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple or Google Play stores. Download the KSP mobile app by searching “KSPOLICE” in the app store and you can also follow along on twitter @KYStatePolice.