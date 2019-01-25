Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NEW BOARD-NEW ROOF? BARREN METCALFE EMS GOVERNED BY JUST 6

on 01/25/2019 |

The Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service Board met Wednesday, comprised of only 6 members. The recent change in the bylaws means that, now, Barren County Judge Executive appoints 3 directors, TJ Samson Hospital has 2 Directors, and Metcalfe County Judge Executive Appoints 1 Director. Both Judge Executives appointed themselves. Judge Hale also reappointed Faye Neal and Dr. Joe Middleton who will continue to serve as Chairperson. TJ Samson CEO, Neil Thornbury, and TJ Board Member Scott Young will represent the hospital. No longer do the municipalities of Edmonton and Glasgow have representation.

The East Main Location of the Ambulance Service has been experiencing roof leaks for some time now, and the way the structure is built, a new roof would need to be made of light material. The issue of spending the $30,000 required to install the roof is that it would be an improvement made to a building the Service does not own. The Glasgow EPB donated that property as part of an agreement set up in 1981. Director Charlie O’Neil told the board Wednesday evening, he thinks the EPB could relinquish the property. The board chose to move forward with plans to replace the roof, contingent on a more favorable arrangement with the EPB.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NEW BOARD-NEW ROOF? BARREN METCALFE EMS GOVERNED BY JUST 6”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

KATHY BARRICK

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 01/25 0%
High 30° / Low 22°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 01/26 20%
High 42° / Low 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/27 10%
High 44° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.