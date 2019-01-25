NEW BOARD-NEW ROOF? BARREN METCALFE EMS GOVERNED BY JUST 6

on 01/25/2019 |

The Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service Board met Wednesday, comprised of only 6 members. The recent change in the bylaws means that, now, Barren County Judge Executive appoints 3 directors, TJ Samson Hospital has 2 Directors, and Metcalfe County Judge Executive Appoints 1 Director. Both Judge Executives appointed themselves. Judge Hale also reappointed Faye Neal and Dr. Joe Middleton who will continue to serve as Chairperson. TJ Samson CEO, Neil Thornbury, and TJ Board Member Scott Young will represent the hospital. No longer do the municipalities of Edmonton and Glasgow have representation.

The East Main Location of the Ambulance Service has been experiencing roof leaks for some time now, and the way the structure is built, a new roof would need to be made of light material. The issue of spending the $30,000 required to install the roof is that it would be an improvement made to a building the Service does not own. The Glasgow EPB donated that property as part of an agreement set up in 1981. Director Charlie O’Neil told the board Wednesday evening, he thinks the EPB could relinquish the property. The board chose to move forward with plans to replace the roof, contingent on a more favorable arrangement with the EPB.