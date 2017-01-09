NEW CITY COUNSEL WILL REVISIT OLD ISSUES AT TONIGHT’S MEETING

Old issues will be revisited at tonight’s Glasgow City Council meeting.

The new city council will be tackling one hot button issue at tonight’s city council meeting. Tabled at the last meeting, the council is expected to revisit two appointments to the Glasgow Electric Plantboard Board of Directors. Recommended by the mayor at the last meeting, Jim Lee is up for reappointment to the EPB Board of Directors and Freddie Norris was up for appointment to replace Karalee Oldenkamp as the city council representative.

The council is also expected to hear a resolution in regard to “Mayoral Board Appointments”.

New members Patrick Gaunce, Marna Kirkpatrick and Greg Harris will join returning council members Jake Dickinson, Gary Oliver, Stacy Norman Hammer, Freddie Norris, Brad Groce, Marlin Witcher, Happy Neal, Wendell Honeycutt and Chasity Lowery.

The council meeting is open to the public and will begin at 7:00pm Monday January 9th.