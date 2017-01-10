NEW COUNCIL, SAME DISCUSSION

Last night the Glasgow City Council, after passing a standard zoning resolution, delved into the resolution relating to board appointments. Sponsored by council member Jake Dickinson, the council unanimously passed an ordinance requiring a two week advance notice when the mayor recommends someone for a city appointment to a board or commission.

Jake Dickinson made the motion to take the two items off the table

Jim Lee reappointed to the Glasgow EPB Board of Directors for a four year term, Council member Happy Neal made the motion

When discussion opened up, it was a back and forth that ultimately came down to another debate on infotricity. With the new council, the discussion did, at times, become spirited.

Jake Dickinson says 60% have been negatively impacted by the new infotricity rate, sitting in misery because of the new rate

New member Patrick Gaunce questioned 60%, but certainly wanted those in misery to be helped:

Council member Brad Groce spoke up in regard to infotricity and the recent debate about the board and the rates. Council member Gary Oliver then questioned whether or not Groce or Gaunce, had any skin in the game. While at their residences, both have electric power from Farmers RECC, their businesses are both powered by Glasgow EPB.

When Gaunce asked what people were paying for under the new rate, Dick Doty, said each consumer is paying for exactly what they use.

New council member Marna Kirkpatrick then spoke up, said people don’t understand the peak demand, when they can use, when they can’t, when they should use and when they shouldn’t. The main issue, to Kirkpatrick, is the fact that the Infotricity rate was mandatory instead of optional.

Gaunce then asked what Jim Lee had done, or not done, that would justify removing him from the board. Council member Wendell Honeycutt was quick to speak up:

Council member Freddie Norris also spoke us and said there was a plea from the people for change and the council should listen to the people. Norris also suggested that someone on social security, someone living paycheck to paycheck, should be appointed to the board.

Dickinson then called for quesiton, “or cease debate” and when it was time to vote, Honeycutt questioned whether or not council member Happy Neal should vote since both he and Lee are employed by TJ Samson Hospital. Neal said he had been at TJ for over 20 years, and Lee just started and that the fact they are both employed by TJ would not impact his vote.

When it came time to vote, it came down to 8 members voting no and only 4 voting yes. Lee was not reappointed.

When it came time to appoint council member Freddie Norris to the EPB Board, Gaunce asked what guidelines does the mayor go by when it comes to board appointments:

The vote for Norris’ appointment was all yes votes, except Norris himself, who voted no on his own appointment.

At the end of the meeting, Dickinson spoke directly to city attorney Rich Alexander, and the council members, to a certain extent, were put in the hot seat by council member Chasity Lowery. Minutes before, a show of hands showed that many council members had never spoken to any EPB board member or attended a meeting:

The council did pass a resolution that would prevent the city from doing business with anyone/group that is in default of city taxes