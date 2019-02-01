NEW GLASGOW LEADERSHIP SWORN IN

on 01/02/2019 |

It was standing room only on New Years afternoon at the Glasgow City Council Chambers as 12 council members and a new mayor were sworn in for the coming term.

Circuit Judge John T. Alexander issued the Oath of Office to Terry Bunnell, Sheri Eubank, Patrick Gaunce, Brad Groce, Wendell Honeycutt, Marna Kirkpatrick, Chasity Lowery, James “Happy” Neal, Gary Norman, Freddie Norris, Joe Trigg, and Marlin Witcher.

Surrounded by family newly elected Mayor Harold Armstrong took the oath.

Afterward, Armstrong told WCLU News he was encouraged by the large crowd and the preliminary work thats been done to build a sense of cooperation with the city and county.