Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NEW GLASGOW LEADERSHIP SWORN IN

on 01/02/2019 |

It was standing room only on New Years afternoon at the Glasgow City Council Chambers as 12 council members and a new mayor were sworn in for the coming term.

 

Circuit Judge John T. Alexander issued the Oath of Office to Terry Bunnell, Sheri Eubank, Patrick Gaunce, Brad Groce, Wendell Honeycutt, Marna Kirkpatrick, Chasity Lowery, James “Happy” Neal, Gary Norman, Freddie Norris, Joe Trigg, and Marlin Witcher.

 

Surrounded by family newly elected Mayor Harold Armstrong took the oath.

 

Afterward, Armstrong told WCLU News he was encouraged by the large crowd and the preliminary work thats been done to build a sense of cooperation with the city and county.

      010219ARMSTRONG

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NEW GLASGOW LEADERSHIP SWORN IN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JOHN GARDNER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
42°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 01/02 20%
High 45° / Low 34°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/03 10%
High 47° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 01/04 90%
High 52° / Low 34°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.