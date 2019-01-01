NEW GLASGOW OFFICIALS TO BE SWORN IN NEW YEARS DAY

on 01/01/2019 |

The City of Glasgow would like to announce that Judge John T Alexander will be administering the Oath of Office for Mayor-Elect Harold Armstrong and City Council Members on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at 2:00 pm, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. In addition to Mayor-Elect Armstrong, the following City Council Members-Elect will be taking the Oath of Office:

Terry Bunnell, Sheri Eubank, Patrick Gaunce, BradGroce, Wendell Honeycutt, Marna Kirkpatrick, Chasity Lowery, James “Happy” Neal, Gary Norman, Freddie Norris, Joe Trigg, and Marlin Witcher.

City Hall is located at 126 E Public Square, Glasgow KY 42141. The Council Chambers are located on the 2nd floor. As of this date, the elevator is non-functioning and attendees will have to use the stairs.