Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NEW GLASGOW OFFICIALS TO BE SWORN IN NEW YEARS DAY

on 01/01/2019 |

The City of Glasgow would like to announce that Judge John T Alexander will be administering the Oath of Office for Mayor-Elect Harold Armstrong and City Council Members on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at 2:00 pm, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. In addition to Mayor-Elect Armstrong, the following City Council Members-Elect will be taking the Oath of Office:

Terry Bunnell, Sheri Eubank, Patrick Gaunce, BradGroce, Wendell Honeycutt, Marna Kirkpatrick, Chasity Lowery, James “Happy” Neal, Gary Norman, Freddie Norris, Joe Trigg, and Marlin Witcher.

City Hall is located at 126 E Public Square, Glasgow KY 42141. The Council Chambers are located on the 2nd floor. As of this date, the elevator is non-functioning and attendees will have to use the stairs.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NEW GLASGOW OFFICIALS TO BE SWORN IN NEW YEARS DAY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

AUDREY ATERBURN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
46°
Overcast
Overcast
Tuesday 01/01 0%
High 48° / Low 38°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 01/02 20%
High 45° / Low 34°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/03 10%
High 46° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.