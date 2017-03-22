New ideas about IDEA.

Tasked with economic development for the county, the Industrial Development and Economic Authority, or IDEA, is an organization who does much of its work behind the scenes. Recently, both the Cave City Council and the Barren County Fiscal Court have discussed possible changes to the organization.

Initially, IDEA was funded by the city of Glasgow and Barren County Fiscal Court, each kicking in equal amounts. As Cave City began to see the impact IDEA has had with the development of the new industrial park, as well as other work, they began to kick in their part to the organization. IDEA is governed by a board of directors. As of now, the mayor of Glasgow and the Barren County Judge Executive have three appointments to the board, and each of them sit as non voting members. Other non voting members include the Executive VP and President of the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce and the mayors of both Cave City and Park City.

At the last meeting, the Cave City council publicly addressed the fact that despite their contribution, they do not have a vote on the board. Many in the city feel that if they are kicking in financially, they should have a vote. The Fiscal Court agrees and made that public at yesterday’s meeting with a unanimous vote in support. IDEA is set up by an interlocal agreement and in order to give Cave City a vote, this agreement would have to be amended. The changes would also have to adhere to KRS154.50. The statute that outlines the requirements for membership reads that if an”established joint industrial development authority is altered by adding a new city or county as a participating member, the mayors and/or county judges/executive involved shall” either “jointly choose the members, and shall jointly choose successors” or “choose the members and successors in a manner established by an agreement entered into between the legislative bodies of the affected cities and counties”. So basically, in order to give the city of Cave City a vote, both Cave City and Glasgow city councils and the Barren County Fiscal Court would have to come to a consensus and all three vote in favor of the changes.

While details were not discussed, Magistrate Carl Dickerson said that the interlocal agreement for IDEA comes up again for approval in August and he says that he will wait until then to further discuss the county’s involvement.

The IDEA board has not made any public statement on where they stand on the issue.