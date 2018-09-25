NEW IDs & DRIVER’S LICENSES ARE COMING-NEED TO KNOW INFO

on 09/25/2018 |

Starting some time next year, new driver’s licenses will look a whole lot different. Confident Kentucky is an initiative passed by Kentucky Legislature to comply with federal regulations of the Department of Homeland Security. This will make the process a bit different when you go to the courthouse. I spoke with Circuit Court Clerk Krissie Fields to learn more.

Fields adds that this new process will actually save Kentucky taxpayers money considering the alternative form of compliance.

Again, no microchips will be featured on the new Kentucky Driver’s Licenses. If you wish to travel domestically through air travel, you will need to get the Voluntary Travel ID, which can be purchased for $48 in addition to your $43 Driver’s License Fee. The license will not expire for 8 years, once you’ve received the new version.