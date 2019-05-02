NEW LEADERS SWORN IN AND AWARDS PRESENTED AT THE CHAMBER BANQUET

on 02/05/2019 |

Big night of celebration and “‘focusing on the future” last night as the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce held their annual banquet. Emcee for the evening was outgoing Chamber President Corey Jackson. He says it’s a big job but it’s been a great year….

New Board members sworn in last night, Daniel Byrd, Jason Kuykendall, James Moore, Tina Hogue Hiser, Caralyne Pennington, Mark Powell, Nicole Randall, Alex Patterson and Karissa Peterson.

A number of deserving awards were given last night:

Administrative Professional of the Year is Glenna Gardner with Barren County High School.

Ambassador of the Year, Caralyne Pennington with Farmers RECC.

Farmer of the Year, Jay Coleman of J and J Sales.

Small Business of the Year-Yogi Bear/Jellystone Park in Cave City.

An Ernie award was presented to Shara Page with TJ Samson Regional Health for her service on the State Occupational Therapy Licensure Board

The Sybil Leamon Volunteer of the Year is Tina Hogue Hiser from WGGC.

The Outstanding Citizen of the Year is well known banker Jack London.

Named the Protogenia Woman of Achievement is Realtor Sharon Billingsley.

And the Donna Rich Memorial Dedication Award was given to April Russell for her work annually with the Community Christmas Parade.

At the completion of the program Jackson passed the gavel to incoming Chamber President Brett Lowe, who is the Operations Supervisor for Atmos Emergy.

The always entertaining Barrens Big Band provided the music for the evening.