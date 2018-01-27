NEW MANUFACTURING OPERATION COMING TO GREEN COUNTY

on 01/27/2018 |

Biotech device maker Hardin Scientific Inc. will locate its new $11.6 million manufacturing and development operation in Green County, a project expected to create 50 full-time jobs, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today.

The company will locate in a 40,000-square-foot spec building in Greensburg where it will manufacture T3-i7 Cell-Culture incubators, the first modular and internet-enabled device on the company’s platform. The device enables accurate reproduction of human-like body conditions for tissue culture, stem-cell research, protein expressions and genetics in the research, diagnostic and forensic industries.

Founder and CEO Aaron Hardin, a Berea, Ky. native, noted the Greensburg community’s hospitality and the logistical advantages of locating in Kentucky as major factors in the company decision.

Hardin founded the company in 2016 with the mission to reduce human suffering through the elimination of disease, removal of barriers and an increase in the rate of discovery. He said the impetus for creating Hardin Scientific was a realization that “innovators weren’t being innovated,” noting the primary reason for high-cost prescription drugs is that equipment used in developing medications has become obsolete. Hardin Scientific’s T3-i7 technology helps to reduce the gap between equipment and treatment technology. Its patented health-monitoring system helps to safeguard samples and ensure a higher level of safety and security.

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in January preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $1 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.

In addition, Hardin Scientific can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives. In fiscal year 2017, the Kentucky Skills Network provided training for more than 120,000 Kentuckians and 5,700 companies from a variety of industry sectors.

For more information on Hardin Scientific, visit www.hardinscientific.com.