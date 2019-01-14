Logo


NEW MAYOR AND COUNCIL CONVENE TONIGHT

on 01/14/2019 |

The Glasgow City Council will meet tonight with new members and a new Mayor presiding over the business. A new firefighter, Drew Masterson, will be sworn in. Appointments will be made to several boards and committees, including an executive order pertaining to the Emergency Management Department. Tracy Shirley is expected to be nominated as Director, once again. It is also expected that Jamie McFarlin will be nominated to continue serving as City Clerk.

In old business, some financing options for the new water park are to be discussed. The meeting begins at 7pm.

