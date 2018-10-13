NEW MEDICAL SCHOOL IN BOWLING GREEN OPENS

on 10/13/2018 |

New Kentucky medical school building opens with class of 30

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s newest medical school has opened its building in Bowling Green, a joint effort by Western Kentucky University, the University of Kentucky and Med Center Health.

The Daily News in Bowling Green reports the University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green launched in August with a white coat ceremony for the incoming class of 30 students. The students began training through facilities at The Medical Center and Western Kentucky while the Medical Education Complex was completed.

A ribbon was cut Thursday on the $28 million building.

The school will add 30 students each year until reaching a total of 120.

The medical school’s associate dean, Todd Cheever, said improving health in Kentucky and the Bowling Green area by educating more doctors is the goal of the new school.

