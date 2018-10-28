NEW NONSTOP FLIGHTS OFFERED BETWEEN LOUISVILLE AND LOS ANGELES

on 10/28/2018 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — American Airlines says it will offer nonstop flights between Louisville, Kentucky, and Los Angeles next year.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin made the announcement on Thursday at the Louisville International Airport. American Airlines will offer the flights seven days a week. They are scheduled to begin April 2, using a 128-seat Airbus A319.

Bevin said the new flights are possible in part because the Louisville Regional Airlift Development offered to cover some the airline’s potential losses in exchange for offering new nonstop routes. State taxpayers gave the group $1.33 million last year.