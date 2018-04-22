Logo


NEW PARK MANAGER NAMED AT CAMPBELLSVILLE STATE PARK

on 04/22/2018 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 20, 2018) – Wes Lanham has been named the new park manager at Green River Lake State Park in Campbellsville, Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland announced today.
Lanham, a native of Corbin, earned his degree in recreation and park management administration from Eastern Kentucky University. He worked most recently as the manager at the Shiloh Roadhouse in London and was the director of parks and recreation in Corbin.
Green River Lake State Park covers 1,331 acres next to Green River Lake. It includes a campground with 157 campsites, laundry, restrooms and dump station. There is also a marina, beach, picnic shelter, mini-golf and 28 miles of multi-use trails. For more information about this and other Kentucky State Parks, visitwww.parks.ky.gov

