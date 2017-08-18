NEW REPORT SHOWS 1 OUT OF 10 SENIORS IS FOOD INSECURE

on 08/18/2017 |

A new report finds that nearly one out of every ten seniors in Kentucky is food insecure, meaning they are unable to consistently access or afford adequate amounts of food. The just-released “State of Senior Hunger in America” study is from 2015, and it focuses on the health and economic impacts of hunger on age 60 and older. Tamara Sandberg with the Kentucky Association of Food Banks describes the consequences when a senior isn’t able to get nutritious food on a consistent basis.



The report finds that five-point-four million American seniors were considered food insecure in 2015. That’s just over eight percent of the nation’s 60-plus population, and it’s the first decline since 2009. But at nine-point-eight percent, Kentucky remains on the high end, with the 11th-highest rate among states.

One out of every five Kentuckians served by the state’s network of food banks is 60 or older, and Sandberg says hunger continues to have a negative impact on the health of too many seniors.



Sandberg says seniors who are food insecure consume fewer calories and lower quantities of key nutrients to keep them healthy.