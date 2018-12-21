NEW ROAD OPENING IN BG CONNECTING 65 AND 31W

on 12/21/2018 |

The final leg of the Interstate 65 to U.S. 31-W connector road and interchange project in the northern part of Warren County is set to open to traffic on Friday, Dec. 21 around 9 a.m. The new section consists of a two-lane connector road from U.S. 68 to U.S. 31-W. The final section of the project completely opens the $66.6 million two and half mile connector road from I-65 to U.S. 31-W in the northern part of Warren County. Scotty’s Contracting & Stone was awarded the contract in 2014.

The I-65 interchange at exit 30 and the connector road from I-65 to U.S. 68 opened in July of 2017. The section from U.S. 68 to U.S. 31-W was originally scheduled to open with the rest of the project, but a delay in a major gas line relocation is taking longer than expected.

Due to the importance of getting the complete connection from I-65 to U.S. 31-W open, a temporary connection was constructed along with a temporary traffic signal. Once the gas pipeline is relocated the permanent connection to U.S. 31-W will be constructed.

“We appreciate the efforts made by our contractor and Department of Highways construction team to get this roadway open before winter,” said Joe Plunk, District 3 Chief District Engineer. “We still have a lot of work to do on U.S. 31-W over the next few years, but the connector road is a vital connection that needed to be made immediately.”

Motorists need to be aware of the new traffic signal and use caution in the area.