NEW ROUNDABOUT IN WARREN COUNTY

on 10/08/2017

A new roundabout at the intersection of KY 526 and KY 1320 in Warren County opened today. Motorists need to be aware of this change and use caution while traveling in this area as it will take folks a few days to get used to the new configuration. Message boards are in place to let motorists know about the change.

The roundabout was built to improve the safety at the intersection of KY 526 and KY 1320. The intersection’s unique alignment created sight distance issues as well as high speed problems for motorists traveling in the area. The roundabout will lower the speed of motorists using the intersection as well as improve sight distance issues. The approaches to the intersection have also been improved.

The approach roads to the intersection will feature 10-foot lanes with 4-foot shoulders which upgrades from old approaches which feature very little shoulders. The roundabout will feature a single lane 15-foot circulatory roadway along with a 10-foot apron for large trucks and farm equipment to use along with additional 4-foot shoulders.

The project was awarded in May to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC in the amount of $353,797.91.