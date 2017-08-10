Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NEW ROUNDABOUT IN WARREN COUNTY

on 10/08/2017 |

A new roundabout at the intersection of KY 526 and KY 1320 in Warren County opened today. Motorists need to be aware of this change and use caution while traveling in this area as it will take folks a few days to get used to the new configuration. Message boards are in place to let motorists know about the change.

The roundabout was built to improve the safety at the intersection of KY 526 and KY 1320. The intersection’s unique alignment created sight distance issues as well as high speed problems for motorists traveling in the area. The roundabout will lower the speed of motorists using the intersection as well as improve sight distance issues. The approaches to the intersection have also been improved.

The approach roads to the intersection will feature 10-foot lanes with 4-foot shoulders which upgrades from old approaches which feature very little shoulders. The roundabout will feature a single lane 15-foot circulatory roadway along with a 10-foot apron for large trucks and farm equipment to use along with additional 4-foot shoulders.

The project was awarded in May to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC in the amount of $353,797.91.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NEW ROUNDABOUT IN WARREN COUNTY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Ruth and Randall Pace

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
71°
Overcast
Fog
Sunday 10/08 20%
High 76° / Low 67°
Fog
Partly Cloudy
Monday 10/09 20%
High 84° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 10/10 50%
High 81° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.