NEW WORK REQUIREMENTS TO MAINTAIN MEDICAID INCLUDE VOLUNTEERING AND TRAINING

06/05/2018

An initiative was just announced to help eligible Kentuckians maintain their Medicaid coverage. The Governor’s office and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky are partnering to work with employers, providers, state leaders and other stakeholders to ensure people understand and are able to meet the requirements of the state’s new Kentucky HEALTH Medicaid waiver program. Secretary for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Adam Meier explains the goal is to promote good health and financial stability.

Adam Meier

Able-bodied, working age adults will need to participate in an employment-related activity for 80 hours per month under the new requirement, although there are some exceptions. Kentucky HEALTH was approved in January, and it will begin to be implemented around the state starting July 1st.

Ben Chandler with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky notes the initiative will also help ensure people with substance use disorders can maintain their Medicaid coverage and get the treatment services they need.

Ben Chandler

Meier adds it’s important that folks understand there are many ways to comply with the new waiver requirements, beyond just working.

Adam Meier

It’s estimated that 350 thousand Kentuckians will be affected by the work requirement, and Meier says it’s crucial they maintain their coverage.