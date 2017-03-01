NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

From the Kentucky Associated Press:

CONSERVATION OFFICERS

Fish and Wildlife looking for conservation officer recruits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for conservation officer recruits.

The deadline to apply is Monday.

Applicants must be 21, have a driver’s license and meet educational requirements or have related experience.

The agency said in a news release it plans to fill 25 positions statewide.

To submit an application, visit https://careers.ky.gov . Applicants should apply to Auto Req ID number 52700BR. The agency says to be considered for further review, applicants must fully complete the online application in the Career Opportunities System.

CHARTER SCHOOLS

Charter schools bill could start moving soon in legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are two-thirds through their legislative session and a charter schools bill remains stuck in committee, but that could change later this week.

House Education Committee Chairman John “Bam” Carney says his bill paving the way for public charter schools to open in Kentucky could be heard by his committee on Thursday.

The Campbellsville Republican says he’s still working on possible changes to the measure.

Carney says he’s optimistic about the bill’s chances in the Republican-controlled legislature, but acknowledges the bill has drawn “fairly strong” pushback.

Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie J. Winkler says her organization opposes charter schools legislation. She says charter schools would drain “already scarce” tax dollars away traditional public schools. The legislation is House Bill 520.

REAL ID

Kentucky House considers changes to drivers’ licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians would have the option of purchasing a voluntary travel ID to replace their standard drivers’ licenses under a bill that is advancing in the House of Representatives.

House bill 410 would comply with the federal Real ID Act of 2005. The federal law was passed in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and aimed to strengthen security.

Unless the legislature passes the law, Kentuckians won’t be able to use their drivers’ licenses to board domestic flights or enter federal military bases.

Some Republican lawmakers oppose the bill because of privacy concerns. A similar bill passed the legislature last year but was vetoed by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. Bevin has not commented on this bill, but has said he is committed to finding a solution.