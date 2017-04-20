NEWS FROM THE KENTUCKY AP



From the Kentucky Associated Press:

BEREA, Ky. (AP) – A Georgia congressman who joined Martin Luther King Jr. in the historic Selma march will speak at Berea College’s commencement ceremony next month.

Rep. John Lewis helped organize the march in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 that demanded an end to voter registration discrimination.

He endured attacks and beatings alongside hundreds of other peaceful protesters.

Lewis has served in Georgia’s 5th District since 1987. He will address Berea’s graduating students on May 7 at the school’s Seabury Center.

Also addressing the students will be the Rev. Debra Wallace-Padgett, a Berea graduate who serves as an elected Bishop of the United Methodist Church in the North Alabama Conference.

Tickets are required to attend Lewis’ 2 p.m. address. Wallace-Padgett will speak at morning’s baccalaureate ceremony.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE BOARDS

Candidates sought for community college boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials are seeking qualified candidates to serve on boards that oversee colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

A statement from Gov. Matt Bevin’s office says there is an immediate need for applicants to serve these schools: Ashland, Big Sandy, Bluegrass, Elizabethtown, Gateway, Hazard, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Jefferson, Madisonville, Maysville, Owensboro, Somerset, Southcentral, Southeast, and West Kentucky.

In addition, the Office of Boards and Commissions is accepting applications for potential trustee and regent positions at the state’s public universities.

Applications are due by April 30. Those interested in serving can apply online at http://governor.ky.gov/office/Pages/bc.aspx.

ADOPTION

House Speaker appoints adoption task force

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover has appointed a task force of lawmakers to study how to improve Kentucky’s adoption and foster care system.

The bipartisan committee will be led by Democratic state Rep. Joni Jenkins of Louisville and Republican Caucus chairman David Meade of Stanford. Hoover has asked the committee to have a final report by Dec. 1.

Specifically, the committee will be looking at how to shorten the adoption process and make it less expensive.

Meade adopted a daughter from Korea in 2012. He said the process took three years to complete because of what he said was an abundance of redundant paperwork. Meade said it costs between $10,000 and $35,000 to adopt, depending on the type of adoption.

PRISON OVERCROWDING

Kentucky officials speed up release of paroled prisoners

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials say they will release 570 paroled inmates faster in an effort to ease overcrowding at state and local correction facilities.

The Department of Corrections announced the emergency regulation in a news release on Wednesday. The release said the regulation will only affect those inmates who have already been reviewed by Kentucky’s independent Parole Board as part of the normal discharge process.

The release said the state inmate population has grown 6.9 percent in the past year, raising safety concerns. Several county governments are expanding their jails, which is expected to create an additional 1,706 beds over the next three years.

Madison County officials have proposed building a drug rehab center instead of a new jail. The Madison County Detention Center is designed to hold 184 people but has 400 inmates.