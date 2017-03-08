NEWS FROM THE KENTUCKY ASSOCIATED PRESS

From the Kentucky Associated Press:

HATE CRIMES

Bill to expand state’s hate crimes law sent to Ky. governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would expand the state’s hate crimes law to include targeting police officers and other emergency responders

The measure cleared the Senate on Tuesday and now goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.

The bill applies to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical crews.

It would make them a protected class under a law that currently applies to crimes motivated by race, religion, sexual orientation or national origin.

Under state law, an offender’s hate crime status can be cited by judges in denying probation at sentencing or by a parole board in denying parole.

Last year, Louisiana became the first state to expand its hate crime laws to protect police, firefighters and emergency medical crews. The legislation is House Bill 14.

TEACHER HALL OF FAME

3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky educators are being inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame in Frankfort.

The ceremony is Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda.

The 2017 inductees are longtime Laurel County teacher and speech therapist Opal T. Sibert, Bowling Green and Warren County social studies teacher Ron Skillern and veteran Daviess County educator Joe Westerfield. Sibert and Westerfield are both retired.

Western Kentucky University, which has a long history in teacher education, is the home of the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. It was created in 2000 through a gift from Nunn.

Western Kentucky University President Gary Ransdell, Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt, House Speaker Jeff Hoover and state Sen. David Givens will speak at the ceremony.

PAWN SHOP SLAYINGS

Trial set for former pastor accused in pawn shop slayings

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A central Kentucky judge has scheduled a trial for a former pastor accused of killing three people in a Danville pawn shop.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Boyle County Circuit Judge Darren Peckler on Tuesday set the trial for 51-year-old Kenneth Allen Keith for Aug. 10. Keith has pleaded not guilty to murder in the 2013 deaths of 35-year-old Michael Hockensmith and his 38-year-old wife, Angela, both of Stanford; and 60-year-old gold broker Daniel Smith of Richmond.

If convicted, Keith could face the death penalty.

Peckler last week denied a defense motion seeking to suppress evidence gathered as a result of search warrants. The defense said the search warrants relied on false or misleading statements, but Peckler wrote that he didn’t find evidence that police acted in bad faith or unreasonably.