NICHOLAS KYLE BAKK

on 03/21/2018 |

Nicholas Kyle Bakk, age 37, of Lawrence, KS, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at his Residence.

He was the son of Kalman Bakk, Indianapolis, IN and Phyllis Osar Murphy, Munfordville, KY.

He is survived by parents, Kalman Bakk and wife Betty, Phyllis Osar Murphy and husband Gary; six sisters, Melanie Bakk, Munfordville, KY, Abigail Rogers, Munfordville, KY, Kayla Harrington, Park City, KY, Crystal Gibson, Munfordville, KY, Ginger Brooks, Cub Run, KY, Rita Brewer, Bowling Green, KY; six brothers, James Rogers, Lexington, KY, Arron Murphy, Park City, KY, Michael Murphy, Dallas, TX, David Kennedy, Georgetown, IN, Scott Kennedy, Fischers, IN, Sean Thompson, Los Angeles, CA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Andrew Thompson.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM CT Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Rosary Service will be 6:00 PM Thursday March 22, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Visitation will all so be 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM CT Friday, March 23, 2018 at Our Lady of the Cave Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be 1:00 PM Friday, March 23, 2018 at Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church. Interment will be in the St.  Benedict Cemetery, Wax, KY.

