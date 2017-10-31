Logo


Nina Wiley Phillips

on 10/31/2017 |

Nina Wiley Phillips, 88, of Glasgow formerly of Gamaliel passed away Monday, October 30 at TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

She was born October 29, 1929 in Monroe County, KY to the late Ed Wiley and Dolly Taylor Wiley. She was a homemaker and a member of Gamaliel Baptist Church, a member of Gamaliel Homemakers. She also assisted her husband at Phillips Garage for many years. She was united in marriage on April 24, 1953 to Willie Dee Phillips who preceded her in death on September 16, 2016.

She is survived by two daughters: Myra Woods and husband Anthony of Glasgow and Mary Miller of Bowling Green, one granddaughter: Amanda Sams and one great-granddaughter: Kayla Walbert.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one brother: Chester Wiley and one sister: Lucille Walton.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 2 at 11:00 AM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and after 7:30 AM on Thursday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Gamaliel Cemetery.

