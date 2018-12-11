on 11/12/2018 |

Nita Louise (Rowland) Hammer, 86, of Glasgow, KY passed away Saturday, November 10th, while in the company of family members at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

Nita was born in Monroe County, KY on October 13, 1932, a daughter of the late Anna (Downing) and Ellis Rowland.

She was a member of Mt. Poland Baptist Church. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Downing and she was a seamstress. On March 5, 1953, she married the late Roy Truman Hammer at William Howard’s home.

Nita and Truman had seven children; Carolyn Louise Hammer Page, precedes her in death, (Dale, of Tompkinsville), Rondal Hammer (Shirley), of Summer Shade, KY, Donald Hammer, precedes her in death (Regina, of Tompkinsville), Marilyn Kaye Shaw, of Glasgow, KY, Rita Faye Gentry (Keith), of Tompkinsville, KY, Pamela Ann Cleary (Ricky), of Tompkinsville, KY and Teena Gaye Emmert (Steve), of Tompkinsville, KY. 19 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Other than her husband, Truman; and two children, Carolyn Page and Donald Hammer, she is preceded in death by two grandchildren and one great grandchild, and brother, Kenneth Rowland.

Funeral services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 14th, 2018. Visitation is Tuesday 1:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Mt. Poland Cemetery or the American Cancer Society.