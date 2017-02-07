Logo


NO CHANGE IN KENTUCKY STATE PROPERTY TAX FROM 2016

on 07/02/2017 |
Featured Local News News

The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) has set the 2017 State Real Property Tax Rate at 12.2 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same as the 2016 rate.

 

This rate is based on the revenue generated from the increase in taxable real property assessments from 2016 to 2017. If the increase in revenue is more than 4% after the exclusion of both new property added to the tax roll during 2016 and property subject to Tax Increment Financing, then the prior year rate must be reduced. However, the assessment increase for 2017 is estimated at 3.20%, which means the state rate will remain same.

 

All of the revenue generated from the state property tax rate goes into the state’s General Fund.

Comments are closed.

 
