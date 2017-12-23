Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NO INJURIES IN FRIDAY NIGHT ACCIDENT

on 12/23/2017 |

Friday night a semi truck was traveling on Nobob Road when it left the roadway and overturned.  The driver was uninjured in the accident.

The semi truck was carrying 38,000 pounds of freight, which was off loaded to another trailer.

The exact cause of the wreck has not been confirmed, however weather could have been a factor.

At the scene were the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Crossroads Towing, Overdrive Performance and Doug’s Towing.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NO INJURIES IN FRIDAY NIGHT ACCIDENT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

FRANK PAYNE

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
39°
Overcast
Overcast
Saturday 12/23 10%
High 56° / Low 32°
Overcast
Snow
Sunday 12/24 60%
High 42° / Low 22°
Snow
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 12/25 0%
High 37° / Low 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tue 26

Book Sprouts Story Time

December 26 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wed 27

Story Hour at Metcalfe County Public Hour

December 27 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 28

Yoga Class

December 28 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.