NO INJURIES IN FRIDAY NIGHT ACCIDENT

on 12/23/2017 |

Friday night a semi truck was traveling on Nobob Road when it left the roadway and overturned. The driver was uninjured in the accident.

The semi truck was carrying 38,000 pounds of freight, which was off loaded to another trailer.

The exact cause of the wreck has not been confirmed, however weather could have been a factor.

At the scene were the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Crossroads Towing, Overdrive Performance and Doug’s Towing.