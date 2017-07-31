NO SEATBELT LEADS TO TRAFFIC STOP AND THREE ARRESTS

on 07/31/2017 |

On Sunday afternoon, Officer Houchens with GPD made a traffic stop on a Toyota SUV when he saw the driver wasn’t wearing his seat belt and after running the plate found the registration had been cancelled for no insurance. According to the citation, Officer Houchens could smell spice coming from the vehicle when he approached and the driver, 39 year old Bernis Rupe, Jr. had bloodshot eyes and appeared sluggish. Rupe refused to get out of the vehicle, so he was removed by officers after he reached toward the ignition.

Police found suspected crystal meth, synthetic marijuana and a spoon with drug residue. Rupe, along with two passengers, 28 year old Dewayne Wellborn and 24 year old Donna Woodard, both of Glasgow, were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Synthetic Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally, Rupe was charged with Failure to Wear Seatbelt, No Registration, Resisting Arrest, No Insurance and DUI. Woodard was also served with an outstanding warrant.

All three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.