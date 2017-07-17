on 07/17/2017 |

Noah “Bill” Bledsoe, Jr. age 87, of New Grove, KY, departed this life on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Signature Healthcare of Hart County. The Edmonson County, Kentucky native was born on August 9, 1929, to the late Noah Bledsoe, Sr and Lydia Hunt Bledsoe. He was married to Levenia Cassady Bledsoe who survives.

Noah was a farmer, a self employed launderer and a Korean War Army veteran. He was also a member of New Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he is survived by one son, Dennis Bledsoe (Sandy) of New Grove, KY; two daughters, Judy Houchin (Keith) of Shadyland, KY, and Deborah Booker (Ronnie) of New Grove, KY; seven grandchildren, Chris Houchin, Beth Hawkins (Jarrod), Julie Richardson (Matt), Lee Anne Brisco (Blake) Todd Browning (Casie), Dee Rosado (Eric), Devon Bledsoe (Jessie) and ten great grandchildren; one step grandchild and three step great grandchildren; one brother, Larry Bledsoe (Helen); three sisters, Ruth Wingfield, Jean Cook (Jimmy), Betty Rae (Henry). He was also preceded in death by one great granddaughter, Shelby Richardson, five brothers and three sisters.

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Interment will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Tuesday, July 18, 2017

9 – 11 am, Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Memorial contributions can be made to the New Grove Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund; c/o Deborah Booker 2475 New Grove Rd. Smiths Grove, KY 42171.